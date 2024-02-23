‘RHOA’ Alum Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Simon Guobadia

Getty Images

Porsha Williams, 42, and Simon Guobadia’s marriage is coming to an end after 15 months.

People reports the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed for divorce on Thursday in Atlanta.

The news comes after Porsha announced she was returning to “RHOA,” and as Simon, 59, reportedly deals with legal and immigration issues.

A source tells the magazine that the reason for the divorce is an “ongoing matter” and “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The couple started dating in 2021 and got engaged just one month later. Porsha posted at the time, "Yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."

He added, “We checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some."

Williams and Guobadia wed in November 2022 in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony in Atlanta, followed by an American ceremony the next day.