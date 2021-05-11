Surprise! Porsha Williams Is Engaged to Falynn Guobadia’s Ex, Simon Guobadia

After calling it quits with ex Dennis McKinley, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams has found love with a familiar face on the show!

On Monday, Williams went public with her relationship with castmate Falynn Guobadia’s ex, Simon Guobadia. Along with posting a pic with Simon, she wrote on Instagram, “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."

After a month of dating, the two are now engaged! He wrote on Instagram, “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other's boxes, and then some.” He went on, “We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there - happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾 #lovewins.”

The news comes just a month after Falynn announced their split after two years of marriage. In an Instagram Story, Falynn noted that the “mutual decision was not made lightly.”

Porsha addressed Simon and Falynn’s split, writing, “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January."

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them," Williams emphasized. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

While Simon and Falynn have not finalized their divorce yet, they have reached a settlement.

Porsha also noted that Simon and Dennis “are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed PJ in March 2019.

Williams gushed, “It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins."

Porsha sparked engagement rumors after she shared photos of herself on Mother’s Day. In the photos, she’s wearing a huge diamond sparkler while posing with Simon and Dennis.