‘The Office’ U.K. Actor Ewen MacIntosh Dead at 50

Getty Images

Ewen MacIntosh, who played Keith on the British version of “The Office,” died Monday. He was just 50 years old.

Chelle Just of Just Right Management told The Guardian in a statement that MacIntosh had been in ill health before he passed away.

She shared, “Ewen was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. He made people laugh and possessed such a kind heart. He touched the lives of all who came into contact with him.”

Just continued, “Ewen suffered from ill health these past two years and passed peacefully on 19 February from undisclosed causes.

“His family are heartened by and deeply appreciate all the outpouring of love for Ewen but would appreciate the privacy for them to grieve at this very difficult time. Ewen will be so very dearly missed. Godspeed Ewen.”

Just Right Management also released a statement, saying, in part, “His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green care home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon & a celebratory memorial later in the year.”

Ewen was a fan favorite on “The Office” as Wernham Hogg accountant Keith Bishop.

His scene-stealing moments included the time he ate a Scotch egg after giving Tim (Martin Freeman) romantic advice and dressing up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Hhd3zkRVMs — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 21, 2024 @rickygervais