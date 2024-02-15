‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Alum Gabrielle Ruiz Welcomes Baby #2

Instagram

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alum Gabrielle Ruiz, 39, is now a mom of two!

In late January, Ruiz welcomed her second child with husband Philip Pisanchyn.

Ruiz waited weeks before sharing the news publicly. She told People magazine, “Our hearts are full this Valentine's Day, introducing Vivienne Zocha Pisanchyn to the world. Born Jan. 23, 2024, Vivi is well loved by her big sister Mercedes, and all of her family."

She explained the inspiration behind their daughter’s name, saying, “Philip and I chose the name Vivienne because it has always been a top favorite in my heart. Zocha is her great great-grandmother's name and it is of Polish origin meaning 'wisdom.'"

Gabrielle gushed, “I'm looking forward to being a mother of two girls as I have one older sister myself. We still do everything together, support one another, and I even still borrow all of her clothes!”

Gabrielle and Philip are also the parents of daughter Mercedes, 2.

In 2021, Gabrielle announced Mercedes’ arrival on Instagram.

She wrote, “Mercedes is here and oh what a beauty she is. [Thank you] for all your prayers and well wishes. We felt them. More later after some more family time. Oh my baby girl, how you've made our world so beautiful. I love you, Philip. 4/28/2021.