Seann William Scott Files for Divorce from Olivia Korenberg

Getty Images

“American Pie” star Seann William Scott and his interior designer wife Olivia Korenberg have called it quits after four years of marriage.

Seann filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In court papers obtained by "Extra," he listed the date of separation as October 2, 2023.

Scott is requesting joint custody of their daughter Frankie Rose Scott, 3.

He is also asking that their prenup be upheld in the divorce and that assets and community property be split based on the terms of the prenup. The same applies for spousal support and attorney fees.

According to the docs, there is “miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” that belong to both Seann and Olivia.

The docs noted that Seann should be able to keep the money that he accumulated separately before, during, and after their split.

Just weeks ago, news broke that Seann put his $4.97-million home in Venice Beach on the market.

Seann and Olivia worked together to renovate the home, which he bought in 2017 for $2.2 million.

He told Bloomberg, “We kept the footprint of the place, but it was basically a new building.”

In September 2019, Seann and Olivia secretly tied the knot.