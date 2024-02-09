Sylvester Stallone’s Family Does Epic Impressions of Him! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, Scarlett, Sistine, and Sophia, are back for more “The Family Stallone”!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke to the family, who dished on the new season, which includes a trip to Rome and Scarlett bringing home her new BF!

When asked who takes the longest to get ready for a trip, the ladies did not hesitate to point at Sylvester.

Sistine said, “He’s the last one in the car every time.”

Jennifer added, “He’s the last one with his bags.”

In this new season, Sylvester and Jennifer are empty nesters who are “rediscovering” themselves as a couple.

While Scarlett has a boyfriend, Sistine and Sophia are single.

Sistine quipped, “[Jennifer] would be happy if we got married and pregnant tomorrow.”

Sistine and Jennifer also do their best impressions of Sly.