Bradley Cooper Reveals Why Daughter Lea Won’t Be His Oscar Date (Exclusive)

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Bradley Cooper, riding high with an Oscar nomination for his performance in “Maestro,” also just received one of the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s top honors: Outstanding Performer of the Year.

“Extra” spoke to Bradley about his big night.

“It feels like I am here representing all the people that were involved in this movie,” he said. “I am honored to be the person talking about it, but it’s all about a community.”

His co-star, Carey Mulligan, was there to present him with the award. Bradley smiled and said, “I’m sure we asked her.”

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

“Maestro,” which he also directed and co-wrote, has landed seven Oscar nominations, including three for Cooper. He said, “You never know, especially a movie like this that we knew was unorthodox in some ways. That it’s all received in a positive way is wonderful. That’s what you hope to make — something that connects with people.”

After bringing his daughter Lea, 6, to the “Maestro” premiere, will she make an appearance as his date at the Oscars? “I thought about it,” he said. She is too young, I think. I did think about it. Her mother and I talked about it, but she’s too young.”

Getty Images