Super Bowl Weekend: The Best Watch Parties in Las Vegas

If you don’t have tickets to the Super Bowl but still want to get in on that Vegas vibe, there are plenty of great spots to get in on all the action.

Check out the annual Super Bowl event at Superbook and the adjacent International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino or the giant bash at the Downtown Event Center.

The Venetian will be serving up specialty cocktails at Electra during the game and offering betting at the new Yahoo Sportsbook.

Beer lovers can head to the Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas, or find a more sophisticated atmosphere at Caesars Palace’s Alto Bar and Stadia Bar.

For tailgating try Flanker Kitchen and Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where you can also watch the game on one of their 80 big screen TVs.