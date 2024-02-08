Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is opening up about Toby Keith’s final days.

Favre told TMZ that he spoke with the country singer days before Keith died Monday following a battle with stomach cancer,

“I think in the end, he was just tired,” Brett explained. “He did say that to me when we had our conversation. He said, ‘Brett… whatever happens, I'm okay with it.'"

Keith had played a few shows in Las Vegas in December, and Favre hoped Keith had “turned a corner,” but that wasn’t the case.

“He said, ‘I quit chemo and it probably did more damage to me than the cancer did.’ And he said, ‘I just hope I didn’t quit it too late, but… I’m thankful I got a chance to play some shows. I finished them.’”

Brett said, “[Keith] handled it with grace and faith and family and stood up to the cancer as good as you can.”

During his battle with cancer Toby dropped 130 lbs., and Brett noted that the “Red Solo Cup” singer had “put on a brave front.”

The men had bonded over golf, and Favre recalled how Toby “had everyone hooting and hollering and having a lot of fun” out on the course.

In his last “Extra” interview, Keith shared, “I walked some dark hallways, Almighty is riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good… You have good days and bad days… It's a little bit of a roller coaster, but I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year.”