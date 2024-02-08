Getty Images

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff, 26, is speaking out after news broke that her husband Cory Althoff filed for divorce on Wednesday.

Althoff, who married Cory in January 2020, wrote on Instagram, “As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce. As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife.”

Bobbi continued, “Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”



“While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him,” she concluded.

Cory, who works in software development, filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He cited “irreconcilable differences,” listing their date of separation as July 4, 2023.

Bobbi and Cory share daughters Luca, 3, and Isla, 1. Cory is asking for joint legal and physical custody. The 34-year-old is also asking that neither pay spousal support.

Althoff is a TikTok star who often chronicled her pregnancies and life as a young mother. Cory would appear on her account from time to time.