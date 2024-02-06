Television February 06, 2024
‘Wonder Man’ Crew Member Dies on Set of Marvel Series
A crew member died on Tuesday while working on the set of the new Marvel series “Wonder Man,” according to Variety.
The rigger was working at Radford Studio Center in L.A. when they reportedly fell from the rafters and died. Filming was not underway at the time of the person’s death, and production was shut down for the day.
A Marvel spokesperson told Variety, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is starring on the TV show as Simon Williams. In the comic books, Williams was working for his father when he was sent to prison for embezzlement. He gets out and becomes the Wonder Man supervillain, before becoming a hero and joining the Avengers.