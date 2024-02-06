‘Wonder Man’ Crew Member Dies on Set of Marvel Series

Getty Images

A crew member died on Tuesday while working on the set of the new Marvel series “Wonder Man,” according to Variety.

The rigger was working at Radford Studio Center in L.A. when they reportedly fell from the rafters and died. Filming was not underway at the time of the person’s death, and production was shut down for the day.

A Marvel spokesperson told Variety, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”