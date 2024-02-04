Getty Images

JAY-Z wants the Grammys to “get it close to right” when it comes to Album of the Year.

The music icon took the stage — with daughter Blue Ivy by his side — at the award show Sunday night to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He used the moment to call out the Recording Academy for snubbing his wife Beyoncé in the past.

She has 32 Grammys, but has never won Album of the Year.

“I’m just saying. we just want you to get it right,” he said. “We love y’all. We want y’all to get it right — at least get it close to right.”

Bey was in the crowd, and JAY-Z insisted. “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys… Never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

He then addressed the nominees in the crowd, “Some of you gonna go home tonight and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category...”

The rapper joked, “Now, when I get nervous, I tell the truth.”