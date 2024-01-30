First Look at Celeb Super Bowl LVIII Commercials

Before the Chiefs and 49ers take the field, stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Kris Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, and Jason Sudeikis are lining up for their Super Bowl LVIII spots!

“Extra” has you first look at some of the biggest commercials for the big game.

In an Uber Eats commercials, Victoria and David Beckham poke up at a gone-viral moment from his documentary “Beckham.”

This year, Chris Pratt is rocking Pringles’ iconic mustache for a commercial, which will air during the first quarter of the game.

In a commercial for Michelob Ultra, Jason Sudeikis enjoys a beer on the beach as soccer legend Lionel Messi shows off his skills with a soccer ball.

Sydney is getting the driver seat for Ford, even designing a custom Mustang GT.

Kris Jenner is making her Super Bowl debut with an Oreo commercial. We have the outtakes before the full commercial airs on Super Bowl Sunday!

Kate McKinnon has a commercial with Hellmann’s with a special appearance with Pete Davidson.