‘Abbott Elementary’ Will Donate Meals & School Supplies to Title 1 Schools

ABC Television

“Abbott Elementary” is not only entertaining America, it’s also giving back to the community!

Variety reports that an “Abbott Elementary” lunch box vehicle will be stopping at 18 Title 1 schools next month. Teachers and staff will be given “Abbott Elementary” tin lunch boxes filled with sandwiches, sides, and beverages. “Abbott Elementary” tote bags stuffed with school supplies will also be gifted to students.

The “Lunch Break with Abbott Elementary National Tour” will stop in major cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles. The national tour kicks off February 1 in NYC.

Over the past few years, “Abbott Elementary” has carried out initiatives at underserved schools like setting up free book fairs, donating free uninforms, and creating a donation matching program to raise money for projects led by teachers.