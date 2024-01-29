Martin Lawrence and Shannon Sharpe chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on the golf course as they filmed their Super Bowl LVIII spot for Oikos. Watch the video for some behind the scenes footage, too!

The guys dished on the commercial, the big game, and their excitement for Usher’s halftime show.

Melvin asked if the guys are big golfers and Shannon confessed, “I’m not,” while Martin added, “I play every now and then but I'm not that good. But I like to get out there and just swing and hit the ball.”

Robert wondered how much of the commercial was scripted and how much was improv. Martin revealed, “It's a little bit of both.”

As for who messed up the most, Shannon said, “I can appreciate him doing sitcoms, doing movies... He is very patient. I have very little patience. That's why I'm not a coach. That's why I'm not a schoolteacher… He's been very understanding.”

They are, however, all about football and the Super Bowl, especially Shannon, who played 14 seasons with the NFL.

On February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the San Francisco 49ers. Lawrence said, “I’m a big Kansas fan because of [Patrick] Mahomes.”

Melvin asked if he’s following “the whole Traylor situation,” referring to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Martin said with a laugh, “No.”

They are both looking forward to seeing Usher’s halftime show. Shannon said of what songs they are looking forward to, “He’s got a catalogue, bro, so anything.”

Martin also has a catalogue — of films and television shows. He reflected on recently receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“That meant the world to me because coming from where I come from... The ‘hood and growing up the way we grew up… this was my dream to come to Hollywood and make it,” he shared.

What is his proudest accomplishment? “I would probably have to say ‘The Martin Show.’”

The cast just reunited so Melvin had to ask, “Could we ever see a reboot?”

He explained, “I don't think that will happen. Tommy Ford was a great piece to our puzzle. And he's not here no more so we leave it in the past just keep moving on.”

There is a Will Smith reunion in the works with “Bad Boys 4.”