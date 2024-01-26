Tyler Christopher’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Months ago, “General Hospital” star Tyler Christopher died at the age of 50.

Now, sad details have been released about his sudden passing.

According to the Medical Examiner Office’s report, obtained by TMZ, Christopher’s cause of death has been determined to be positional asphyxia from acute alcohol intoxication.

Coronary artery atherosclerosis was listed as a contributing factor.

His death has been ruled accidental.

In October, TMZ reported that Tyler’s friend found him dead at his apartment in San Diego and called 911.

Tyler’s “General Hospital” co-star Maurice Benard was the one to break the sad news about his death.

At the time, Benard wrote on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Maurice went on.

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Christopher’s death came just months after he was arrested for public intoxication at Burbank airport in Los Angeles.

In 2019, he was arrested for public intoxication after falling asleep in the back of an Uber. He pleaded guilty to two counts of public intoxication.