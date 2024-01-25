Television January 25, 2024
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Anali Is Surprised with Stripper at Bachelorette Party! (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé”!
In the clip, Anali arrives at Brandi’s house for what she thinks is a tame girls’ movie night… that turns out to be a full-blown Bachelorette party!
The women pulled out all the stops, from decorations to drinks to a veil and pink “Bachelorette” sash for Anali.
After receiving confirmation that “tonight is not a movie night,” she tells everyone, “Thank you so much.”
Soon after, everyone boards a party bus… including a stripper!
“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.