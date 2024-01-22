‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host Callahan Walsh Recalls His Parents’ Anger Over Late Brother Adam’s Murder (Exclusive)

FOX

“America’s Most Wanted” is getting a reboot!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with John Walsh, who is returning to host the show with his son Callahan.

Walsh was pitched the series while he was mourning the death of his son Adam, who was abducted and murdered in 1981.

The former hotel builder said, “I had lost my business. Like mostcrime victims, you go broke. You can’t function, you can’t work. The cops did a horrible job on Adam’s case. They found his remains after two weeks. I was dying of a broken heart. Adam was our only child and my wife and I just said, ‘We’re going to fight back. We’re going to do something about it.’ ‘America’s Most Wanted’ was a godsend.”

Callahan was born four years after Adam’s death. He shared, “I watched my parents channel their emotions and their anger over what happened to Adam to make sure Adam didn’t die in vain.”

In 2008, Adam’s murder case was closed after Ottis Toole was identified as his killer. John commented, “Took me 27 years to get justice.”

Callahan is “honored” to be following in his dad’s footsteps, saying he has “huge shoes to fill.”