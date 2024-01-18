Partners January 18, 2024
‘Bachelor’ Alum Nick Viall Is Staying Prepared Ahead of Baby with Help from Mucinex
Nick Viall braved the world’s toughest test on “Special Forces” Season 2, and now the former Bachelor is preparing for a new challenge… his first child with fiancée Natalie Joy.
“Extra” caught up with Nick at the Mucinex pop up in NYC, where he told us, “We're super excited. We got a wedding on the way, we have a daughter on the way.”
He added, “I'll be a very hands-on dad. Anything I can do to help, I'm here to do it.”
Nick is staying prepared ahead of the little one’s arrival with help from Mucinex Kickstart, saying, “Every once in a while, you wake up, you're not feeling your best, and you need a little bit of a morning jolt.”
He even offered a little morning jolt to commuters, handing out coffee at the Kickstart Café pop-up alongside Mr. Mucus.
“I relied on Mucinex Kickstart,” he said. “It really helped. It's got that multi-symptom cold and flu relief. It got a burst of a cooling sensation when you take it. Thank God I had it.”
