YouTubers Austin & Catherine McBroom Divorcing After 7 Years of Marriage

Instagram

Austin and Catherine McBroom, the YouTube stars behind “The ACE Family” channel, are going their separate ways after nearly seven years of marriage.

They announced the split individually on Instagram as they committed to co-parenting their three kids: Elle, 7, Alaia, 5, and Steel, 3.

Catherine wrote, “As I start my new year, I will challenge myself in ways that I have never done before. 2024 will be my year of transformative change and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage.”

She revealed, “We have mutually agreed to divorce,” while calling the split amicable.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated,” Catherine explained. “I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness.”

They plan to continue to create a “stable, happy and loving environment for our children.”

She added, “Austin, you are my best friend and that will never change.”

Austin shared on his account, “For this new year, I’ll be taking a leap of faith. I’ve made the hardest decision of my life. The decision to close the book to my marriage…”

He reflected, “We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors.”

The social media star continued, “We both understand that holding on is believing that there’s only a past and letting go is knowing that there’s a future. And we both are supporting each other’s future.”

Austin recognized the “transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family.”

He said they want to “be the best parents to our kids,” adding, “you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity.”