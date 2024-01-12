Kick Off the New Year with Pampering & Adventure in Vegas!

A new year, a new you awaits in Las Vegas!

Ease into 2024 with a recovery massage inside Green Valley Ranch Resort and Spa, sip champagne while getting pampered at Canyon Ranch Spa at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, or decompress with a dip in the Roman bathhouse inside the spa at Virgin Hotels.

A new year also brings new adventures like a ride with Maverick Helicopters through the Grand Canyon. You can also release the tension with an aggression session at Dig This, where you can drive big machinery like bulldozers.

For those really looking to take new leaps in 2024, the SkyJump at the STRAT Hotel Casino & Tower will kickstart the heart. The same goes for a lap around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in an exotic sports car courtesy of Dream Racing.

If you are looking to refresh your wardrobe in the new year, hit the shops at the Fashion Show Las Vegas.

When it comes to eating right, try Crossroads Kitchen at Resorts World Las Vegas or Harvest at the Bellagio or Terrace Point Café at Wynn Las Vegas.

If you’re looking for a new culinary experience, check out Fountainebleu’s Komodo and Papi Steak, or order surf and turf at Ocean Prime Las Vegas.