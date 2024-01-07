Mary Lou Retton Speaks Out After ICU Stay: ‘Blessed to Be Here’

Olympian Mary Lou Retton is speaking out in her first televised interview since she was admitted to an ICU last fall.

The 55-year-old was hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia that left her “fighting for her life.”

Now, with daughter Shayla Kelley by her side, she’s opening up to Hoda Kotb about her health.

In a preview of the exclusive, scheduled to air on Monday, Mary Lou speaks out as she uses oxygen to help her breathe.

Iconic Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is on the mend after a life-threatening health scare with a rare form of pneumonia in the fall. Now, with her daughter by her side, Retton sat down exclusively with Hoda Kotb, to talk about how she's recovering.

Hoda asks if she is still in a “vulnerable state” and the athlete replies, “Very much so.”

Retton explaines she’s usually very “private,” and her interviews are typically lighthearted, saying that in contrast, “This is serious and this is life. I'm so grateful to be here. I am blessed to be here, because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."

Back in October, Mary Lou broke her silence on Instagram.

She wrote at the time, “I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement. I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!"

Of her road to recovery, Retton shared, “I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process."

Mary Lou said she planned on opening up more about her health. She said, “When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all."

Retton was a household name in the 1980s. She took home gold in gymnastics at the 1984 Summer Olympics, making history as the first American woman to win the all-around gold. The athlete also earned two silver medals and two bronze that year.

Her performance earned her the title of Sports Illustrated’s Sportswoman of the Year, and her face appeared on a Wheaties box. After winning the American Cup all-around competition for the third time in 1985, she retired in 1986.