Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton is hospitalized in an ICU and fighting for her life.

Her daughter McKenna Kelley shared the news on Spotfund, revealing, “My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured.”

Kelley continued, “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill.”

She insisted, “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

Their Spotfund goal of $50,000 was surpassed. So far, the family has raised more than $170,000.

Retton, now 55, was a household name in the 1980s. She took home gold in gymnastics at the 1984 Summer Olympics, making history as the first American woman to win the all-around gold. The athlete also earned two silver medals and two bronze that year.

Her performance earned her the title of Sports Illustrated’s Sportswoman of the Year, and her face appeared on a Wheaties box. After winning the American Cup all-around competition for the third time in 1985, she retired in 1986.

Mary Lou was back in the spotlight in 2018, competing on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 27 with pro partner Sasha Farber.