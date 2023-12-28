Paul Mescal & Andrew Scott on Their Chemistry in ‘All of Us Strangers’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“All of Us Strangers” is part sexy romance between characters played by Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, and part ghost story.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Andrew and Paul about their chemistry in the new drama.

Paul noted, “We did know each other before. I’m a great admirer of Andrew’s work. When I knew he was going to be involved, I was ready to jump in headfirst."

"He was very keen," Andrew quipped. "Too much, actually. Bit too much. He's calmed down. now."

In the movie, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell play the dead parents of Andrew’s character, who visits them in the house in which he grew up prior to their deaths in an accident.

Claire called the movie “surprising,” while Jamie emphasized, “It was just so moving. There’s something undeniable about when you read a piece of material that kinda hits you in the gut.”

The movie has been receiving rave reviews, which Andrew thinks is “really cool.” He added, “It’s a really hopeful film.”