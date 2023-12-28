Nothing Says ‘New Year, New You’ Like the Total Tone Up Treatment Combining EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO

As we head into 2024, nothing says “new year, new you” like shaking things up in the beauty department!

Who doesn’t want to look years younger from head to toe without surgery? Stars love the popular total tone up treatment combining EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO, and now you can get their flawless look too.

“Extra” spoke with Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified consulting dermatologist, who explained, “The total tone up combination therapy is the first non-invasive procedure that combines EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO to tone muscles, smooth the skin without needles, addressing both the face and the body.”

When done together, EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO delivers lasting results quickly for anyone on a time crunch.

Dr. Engelman shared, “So EMFACE is the first FDA cleared device to help use both radio frequency and HIFES in order to target the foundation of the face, our muscles. It is just a 20-minute procedure… EMSCULPT NEO is the first ever FDA cleared device that allows for a two in one treatment that both build muscle by 25% on average and burns fat by an average of 30%."

If you’re wondering what the treatments feel like, Dr. Engelman says EMFACE “feels a little bit like a facial massage,” and that an EMSCULPT NEO session will make you “feel stronger” even after one treatment.