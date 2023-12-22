Ring in New Year’s in Vegas with Superstar Shows!

Getty Images

Las Vegas is the place to be to ring in 2024!

Looking for a superstar show? Post Malone will perform at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater, while Bruno Mars will headline at Park MGM’s Dolby Live. Christina Aguilera will unveil her new residency at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ Voltaire venue, and Luke Bryan will close out the year at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Along with A-list entertainment, Vegas will celebrate with nine properties on the Strip lighting up the desert sky. Catch the fireworks from hot spots like the Palms Casino Resort’s Ghostbar and Mandalay Bay’s Foundation Room.

Of course, one of the biggest parties in the city is happening at the Fremont Street Experience downtown.