Celebrity News December 20, 2023
Gary Calamar Is Back with ‘Rough Patch’
Gary Calamar is known for being one of L.A.’s most beloved DJs and a prominent music supervisor, band manager, and author.
Along with finding him weekly on 88.5 The SoCal Sound, the Grammy-nominated Calamar has also been the music supervisor on such familiar shows as “True Blood,” “Entourage,” and “Six Feet Under.”
Gary is a musician himself, and is back with new song, “Rough Patch.” Listen here!
The song is what Gary calls a “pure pop pep talk for anyone going through a rough time .”
More exciting news… Gary has promised a long-awaited reunion album from the legendary band the Balancing Act, which he has managed since the ‘80s!
For more info , go to www.garycalamar.com.