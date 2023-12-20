Gary Calamar Is Back with ‘Rough Patch’

Lisa Margolis

Gary Calamar is known for being one of L.A.’s most beloved DJs and a prominent music supervisor, band manager, and author.

Along with finding him weekly on 88.5 The SoCal Sound, the Grammy-nominated Calamar has also been the music supervisor on such familiar shows as “True Blood,” “Entourage,” and “Six Feet Under.”

Gary is a musician himself, and is back with new song, “Rough Patch.” Listen here!

The song is what Gary calls a “pure pop pep talk for anyone going through a rough time .”

More exciting news… Gary has promised a long-awaited reunion album from the legendary band the Balancing Act, which he has managed since the ‘80s!