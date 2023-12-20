Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News December 20, 2023

Gary Calamar Is Back with ‘Rough Patch’

Lisa Margolis

Gary Calamar is known for being one of L.A.’s most beloved DJs and a prominent music supervisor, band manager, and author.

Along with finding him weekly on 88.5 The SoCal Sound, the Grammy-nominated Calamar has also been the music supervisor on such familiar shows as “True Blood,” “Entourage,” and “Six Feet Under.”

Gary is a musician himself, and is back with new song, “Rough Patch.” Listen here!

The song is what Gary calls a “pure pop pep talk for anyone going through a rough time .”

More exciting news… Gary has promised a long-awaited reunion album from the legendary band the Balancing Act, which he has managed since the ‘80s!

For more info , go to www.garycalamar.com.

#CelebrityNews

More in Celebrity News