Trevor Noah Returns as 2024 Grammys Host
Trevor Noah will be back to host the 2024 Grammys!
The comedian broke the news on his podcast “What Now? With Trevor Noah.” He told listeners, “I’m hosting the Grammys. I’m excited about that. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then just experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”
This is the former “Daily Show” host’s fourth time emceeing the ceremony.
The 66th Annual Grammys Awards will air Sunday, February 4, 2024, from 8-11:30 p.m. live ET/5-8:30 p.m. live PT on CBS Television Network, and will stream live and on-demand on Parmount+.
