Sparkle & Shine This Holiday Season with Fashion Trends from HSN

‘Tis the season to get decked out and dazzled for the holidays!

If you want to be the standout at all those festive gatherings, our friends at HSN have everything you need to bring your look together this holiday season.

“Extra” spoke with HSN Fashion and Style Expert Lee Theodate, who told us, “The holiday trends we are seeing all over the season are everyday glam, easy chic, and sparkle and shine.”

You can kick your wardrobe into full swing with some shimmering twinkle. Lee explained, “More so than ever some sequins, whether it is a blazer, a pant, a top, or a dress, you just need a little sparkle.”

If sequins aren’t really your style, you can always go the easy chic route.

Theodate shared, “Easy chic is really about the unexpected. Pick something that is just different, whether it's a pattern pant or top leaning into the jewel tone colors of the season.”

Of course, you can never go wrong glamming up your everyday essentials.

“Everyday glam is really taking your cozy casual pieces and adding a sparkle to it so take that sweater, add some shine to it, and don't apologize for it,” Lee said.

And never apologize for going over the top… all without breaking the bank!

“My advice would be to pick one fabulous piece, so just have one piece be the hero of the look — and that's it, really.”