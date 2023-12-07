Oscar Nominee Marisa Pavan, Surviving Twin of Tragic Actress Pier Angeli, Dies at 91

Getty Images

Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Marisa Pavan died at 91 at her home in Gassin, France, on December 6.

Deadline confirmed her passing.

The Italian star was the surviving twin of Pier Angeli, also a Golden Globe winner, who died of a drug overdose in 1971. She was the widow of iconic French actor Jean-Pierre Aumont, to whom she was wed from 1956 until his death in 2001.

She is survived by their two children.

Pavan was born Marisa Pierangeli in Sardinia on June 19, 1932. At age 19, she secured a Paramount contract and went to work, debuting in 1952's "What Price Glory."

In 1955, she won her Golden Globe and was Oscar-nominated for her performance in "The Rose Tattoo," playing the daughter of the character played by Anna Magnani. The part had originally been set for her sister, but when Pier Angeli was unavailable, Pavan stepped in.

Other films included "Diane" (1956), "The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit" (1956), "The Midnight Story" (1957), "Solomon and Sheba" (1959), and "Antoine and Sebastian" (1974).

On TV, Pavan starred in the 1976 miniseries "The Moneychangers" and was Chantal Dubujak on "Ryan's Hope" (1985).