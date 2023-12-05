Television December 05, 2023
‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 Crowns a Winner!
The “Dancing with the Stars” finale just revealed who won Season 32!
Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were the big winners who took home the first “Dancing with the Stars” Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
The award was renamed in honor of former judge Goodman, who passed away in April.
Xochitl and Val faced some tough competition including: Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.
Each team had to perform a redemption and freestyle number, and Xochitl and Val wowed with both their performances receiving perfect scores for their foxtrot to Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally” and freestyle dance to District 78’s “Que Calor.”