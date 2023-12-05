‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 32 Crowns a Winner!

ABC

The “Dancing with the Stars” finale just revealed who won Season 32!

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were the big winners who took home the first “Dancing with the Stars” Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The award was renamed in honor of former judge Goodman, who passed away in April.

Xochitl and Val faced some tough competition including: Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.