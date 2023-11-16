Keith Urban & Kylie Minogue Help Kick Off F1’s Vegas Weekend

Getty Images

Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, J Balvin and John Legend made it a legendary night as the stars and all-star drivers roll into Vegas for the first-ever F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

While the drivers gear up to take the streets, fans can live out their own racing dreams with the Alfa Romeo Experience at Aria Resorts & Casinom or take a lap around the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas for some F1 merch at the Las Vegas Sub and to see Carlos Sainz's 2018 Formula 1 racecar.

Plus, you can celebrate F1 with drinks straight from your very own Italian leather driving shoe at the Shoey Bar at the Bellagio, or fill your tank at the Palms Casino Resort’s Scotch 80 and discover a truly special F1 menu.

Culinary stars will also be making the rounds in Vegas this weekend. Gordon Ramsay is planning a trackside dinner at Hell’s Kitchen inside Caesars Palace on Friday and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump will host a brunch at her hotspot Vanderpump à Paris on November 17.