After a year of dating, “Laguna Beach” alum Stephen Colletti is ready to take his relationship with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver to the next level!

On Wednesday, the pair announced their engagement.

Along with a photo of them kissing on a ledge in Rome, Italy, they wrote on Instagram, “Yes! Forever.”

It looks like Stephen popped the question with an oval diamond ring just shortly after they went on their vacation.

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022.

Colletti posted a photo of himself with Weaver on a boat.

He wrote, “Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. 😎 @al_weave.”

She responded to the post with a silver heart emoji, calling herself the “luckiest girl.”

Weaver also posted Colletti’s photo on her Instagram Story, reiterating, “I’m a lucky girl.”