Burt Young’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

In October, “Rocky” actor Burt Young died at the age of 83.

Now, his death certificate has been released. According to the docs obtained by The Blast, Young’s cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.

Contributing factors included myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation, and atherosclerosis.

The docs revealed that he died at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Young’s body was eventually flown to the East Coast. He was buried at Mount St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing, New York, per the docs.

The docs noted that his daughter Anne Morea Steingieser was informed of his death. She also confirmed his death to the New York Times.

The burly character actor, born April 30, 1940, in Queens, New York, was a boxer while serving in the Marines in the ‘50s. He made his TV debut on an episode of “The Doctors” (1969) and his film debut in the 1970 slasher “Carnival of Blood.”

An early success was a meaty role in Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” (1974), but it was his performance as Rocky Balboa’s best friend and brother-in-law in “Rocky” (1976) that became his most famous role, garnering him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

It was Paulie, a butcher, whose slabs of meat Rocky practiced punching.

He recreated the role over and over alongside his co-star Sylvester Stallone, appearing in “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), “Rocky IV” (1985), “Rocky V” (1990), and “Rocky Balboa” (2006).