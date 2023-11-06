‘My Sister’s Keeper’ Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

Getty Images

“My Sister’s Keeper” actor Evan Ellingson has died at the age of 35.

TMZ reports Ellingson was discovered dead in his bedroom at a sober living home in San Bernardino County, California.

Ellingson’s father Michael told the outlet that he battled drug problems in the past, but was doing better lately, which makes his death shocking to his family.

The cause of his death currently unknown, but foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Aside from playing Cameron Diaz’s teenage soon in “My Sister’s Keeper” (2009) Evan recurred on “CSI: Miami” (2007-2010) as Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso’s character Lt. Horatio Caine. Other TV credits include “Mad TV” (2000 & 2002), “General Hospital” (2001), “Titus” (2001-2002), “That Was Then” (2002), “Bones” (2005), and “24” (2007).

Ellingson eventually quit Hollywood, his last acting credit coming in 2010.