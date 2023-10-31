Getty Images

“General Hospital” actor Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50.

On Tuesday, his co-star Maurice Benard broke the sad news on Instagram.

He wrote, “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Maurice went on.

“Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Christopher’s death comes just months after he was arrested for public intoxication at Burbank airport in Los Angeles.

In 2019, he was arrested for public intoxication after falling asleep in the back of an Uber. He pleaded guilty to two counts of public intoxication.

Christopher played Nikolas Cassadine on “General Hospital” for 10 years until 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on “Day of Our Lives” from 2018 through 2019.

Just two weeks ago, Christopher mourned the death of his “General Hospital” co-star Jacklyn Zeman.

He wrote on Instagram, “What a beautiful soul that will be missed here on earth. Jackie was one of my first mentors in General Hospital. She was a warm woman with a witty sense of humor. She embraced life. Sad day.”