“Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams is back and dishing with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about the drama this season.

As for what’s ahead he teased, “Love triangles or other shapes, too, love octagons, love rhombuses.”

It isn’t all drama. He promised there will be some “really beautiful love stories that come of this,” later adding, “This is a very special season because we have a wedding at the ending which is not something that we normally have.”

Wells insisted, “I get to sit back and watch the dumpster fire burn, but I'm also, like, very much rooting for these people.”

Who is he rooting for this season? Adams shared, “Will [Urena] is definitely there for the right reasons, maybe too much so because he's always crying and he's, like, so emotionally invested in anyone who just wants to talk to him. He so badly wants to get married, so I'm rooting for him.”

He’s also cheering on Brayden [Bowers], who was seen as a villain on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

Now, Brayden has a chance for redemption. Wells said, “He has an amazing character arc, he turns everyone from hating him to loving him, so I was really rooting for that guy.”

He also dished on being the officiant at “BIP” alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s wedding. “That was a very surreal moment because I was with them for that journey so that was really lovely.”

Adams is up for doing the job again, too. He said, “I love Kenny [Braasch] and Mari [Pepin]. I was with them during their whole courtship and they’re beautiful inside and definitely out. That would be a fun one to do.”

He added, “I'm great friends with Nick Viall, even though Natalie [Joy's] not, like, from the show, she is part of Bachelor Nation.”

Nick is going to be a dad soon, and Adams shared, “I'm so happy for him. He's so excited about that… I think he's going to be such a good girl dad.”