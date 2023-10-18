Greta the Great! The ‘Barbie’ Director’s History-Making Moments

Warner Bros.

“Barbie” dominated at the box office, and the buzz is about to get bigger!

You could say Barbie successfully secured the pink bag, banking more than $1.43 billion worldwide.

Those numbers make “Barbie” the highest grossing film in Warner Bros.’ 100-year history.

Barbie nabbed other records too… Director Greta Gerwig made Hollywood history for the highest-grossing film ever from a female filmmaker.

The female force also wrote the screenplay with her partner in life and art, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

The script is now getting Oscar buzz for Best Original Screenplay.

This isn’t her first gold derby. “Lady Bird” was the first film Greta wrote and solo directed, and it got five Oscar nominations and made Greta the fifth woman to ever be nominated for best director.

She followed that up with six Oscar nominations for the second film she directed, “Little Women.”