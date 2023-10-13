Paramore, Thirty Seconds to Mars & More Set to Perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

Getty Images

On Friday morning, iHeartMedia announced the lineup for the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO.

Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party have all signed on for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, which will take place on January 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s “The Woody Show” will be hosting the big night, which will be powered by Capital One.

In a statement, Woody said, “Another year, another dope lineup, and another stunning display of misplaced confidence by the people running this company asking me to host such an event. My team and I can’t wait to get out there and pretend like we know what we’re doing.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at 12 p.m. PT.