Neil Giraldo on Family Life with Pat Benatar (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have four Grammys, have sold over 36 million records, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Neil, who has been married to Pat for over four decades now.

When asked how it feels to share the stage with his wife over all these years, Neil commented, “Well, [when] we started, she wasn’t my wife… We started as anonymous, two different people that joined in a musical partnership.”

The two, who recently toured with P!nk, have also created their own rockstar family with two daughters. Neil admitted that in the studio he is “very assertive,” but in family life, he’s “very passive.” He went on, “I’m like a dog, a little puppy dog. You tell me, ‘Do that,’ I don’t care — I’ll do anything you want. I’m easygoing. But in the studio, once that door closes, you better believe it.”

While he’s known for his music, Neil is now pouring it forward with his Three Cord Bourbon brand to help struggling artists!

He commented, “I never thought I would be a professional musician at this age, so I really want to help musicians everywhere and it’s growing like crazy.”