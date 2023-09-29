‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Kicks Off Season 2 with Gwen Stefani, Shaq & More!

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Next week, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns for Season 2!

To kick off premiere week, Jennifer Hudson is enlisting the help of big names like Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Taye Diggs, Cedric the Entertainer and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jennifer is also chatting with super fan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste from Los Angeles. She was a special guest on their wedding day.