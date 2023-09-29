Television September 29, 2023
‘Jennifer Hudson Show’ Kicks Off Season 2 with Gwen Stefani, Shaq & More!
Next week, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns for Season 2!
To kick off premiere week, Jennifer Hudson is enlisting the help of big names like Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Taye Diggs, Cedric the Entertainer and Shaquille O’Neal.
Jennifer is also chatting with super fan couple Traci and Pat Jean-Baptiste from Los Angeles. She was a special guest on their wedding day.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.