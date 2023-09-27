ABC

Ariana Madix made her “Dancing with the Stars” debut in a red revenge dress reminiscent of the one she wore to the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 reunion!

The reality star showed ex Tom Sandoval what he’s missing as she did the tango to “Love Myself” in the sexy sequined number with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

She shared in her package, "Feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years and your best friend’s is devastating. But I want to show other women none of that stuff has to hold you back."

Madix continued, "This is going to be a more confident, fun and vibrant version of myself. Because I don’t need anybody else. I love me."

Ariana impressed the judges, earning the second highest score with 21.

ABC

Judge Bruno Tonioli declared, “Ariana strikes back with a vengeance!”

While Carrie Ann Inaba added, “Can I just say, as a woman, cheaters suck. They suck, but you just showed every woman, every man, anybody who is watching how you handle a cheater, you come out here and you turn it up.”

Ariana previously told “Extra” of joining “DWTS,” “Ten years of being on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ it's at a point now in my life where I feel like it's time for me to take control and really go after my dreams.”

Sandoval was getting dragged in the ballroom, but he told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert earlier this month that he will be watching his ex compete.

“I will. And I will be voting for her,” Tom said. “I think she's going to do really well. She's got a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing. She's been wanting to be on the show for a long time. I'm super stoked for her.”

Meanwhile, Mauricio Umansky’s estranged wife Kyle Richards and their two daughters were there to cheer him on as he danced the jive with Emma Slater.

Emma asked him about his family during rehearsals and he shared, “I am married to Kyle Richards. We've been going through a rough year and I'm really hoping that dancing with the stars is going to get my mind off of it and to have some fun.”

Jamie Lynn Spears got some family support too. While her famous older sister Britney was not in the audience last night, their mother Lynne was.

After dancing the tango with Alan Bersten to “Don’t Call Me Up,” Jamie Lynn confessed, "I'm my worst enemy. I'm just trying not to vomit."

The night’s big winner, however, was Bachelorette Charity Lawson and her partner Artem Chigvintsev with the highest score of 22. Their tango to “Only Girl (in the World)” left the judges speechless.

ABC

Lawson previously told “Extra’s” Billy Bush, “I’m not a trained dancer… but I did cheer so I have a little bit of experience.”

Unfortunately, contestant Matt Walsh was eliminated after doing the cha-cha Koko Iwasaki, but the most emotional moment of the night was a tribute to longtime judge Len Goodman, who passed away in April.