Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Teyana Taylor, 32, and Iman Shumpert, 33, are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage.

The singer posted a photo of the exes dressed as Wayne and Garth from “Wayne’s World,” revealing she and the former NBA player split a while ago.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Teyana explained, “To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

The stars share daughters Junie, 7, and Rue, 3, and Taylor shared, "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

Instagram

She insisted, “We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹”

Teyana last posted about Iman in June with a Father’s Day tribute that said, "Happy Father's Day Hubzzzzz! It has been one of theeeeee beautiful & greatest joys of my world watching you grow into the man you are today! Especially as a parent. No one ever said it would be easy but you make this papa thing look like a breezeeee. I love you, We love you. Happy Papa Smurf day @imanshumpert"

He also honored her on Mother's Day tribute the month before, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the one my children got here with… Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday. Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there's something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you. Happy Mother's Day to Junie and Rue mommy @teyanataylor."

“Extra” spoke with Iman in 2021 about their relationship. Shumpert revealed he’s a “homebody” and she’s a “social butterfly,” but he insisted “it worked.” Watch!