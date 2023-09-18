Phillip Phillips Says His Son Patch Is Already Singing at 3 (Exclusive)

Getty

Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips is back with a new album called “Drift Back.”

Following his Season 11 win on “American Idol,” Phillips has gone on to release three albums that have continually grown his fanbase and popularity!

Phillip’s hit song “Home” remains the best-selling “American Idol” winner song in the show’s history, with 1.1 billion streams.

Now, “Drift Back,” lead-off single “Dancing with Your Shadows” is climbing the charts.

Phillips, like many artists, was influenced and affected by the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extra’s” Adam Weissler chatted with Phillip about how personal this album is, as well as life with his son Patch, who was born in late 2019!