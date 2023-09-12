Nearly Naked! Doja Cat Wears Barely There Spiderweb Dress at VMAs 2023

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, rapper Doja Cat had the cameras flashing at the 2023 VMAs.

Doja left little to the imagination, wearing a cobweb-like dress, which exposed her nipples and thong.

It looks like Doja is paying tribute to her latest album “Scarlet,” which features two spiders intertwined on the cover.

Doja is nominated for five awards tonight, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Video of the Year.

Along with the nominations, Doja Cat is set to perform at the show, which will be hosted by Nicki Minaj from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.