Nicki Minaj to Emcee & Perform at 2023 MTV VMA Awards

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is back as emcee of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!

This is the second year in a row that Minaj has hosted the show, and she’s performing again, too.

The award show will mark her world-premiere performance of “Last Time I Saw You.”

Minaj has seven VMAs, including the Video Vanguard Awards, and the rapper could take home some more hardware — she is up for six awards, including Best Hip Hop, Video of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

Other performers slated for this year’s show include Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, Stray Kids, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award, while Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award.