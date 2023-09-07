Charli D’Amelio on BF Landon Barker’s Excitement for New Sibling (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The drama is about to play out on Season 3 of “The D’Amelio Show.”

“Extra” spoke with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio about Landon Barker being part of the new season as his dad Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian prepare to welcome a new baby.

At their new L.A. pop-up for the family’s shoe line D’Amelio Footwear, Charli revealed why she liked having Landon on the show, saying, “Some of my favorite parts of filming and him being part of the show is getting to look back and watch the scenes he’s in ’cause he can make anyone just crack up laughing… It’s really cute and it’s fun to look back at those moments.”

Charli is counting down until Landon’s dad Travis and Kourtney have their baby. She said, “That entire family is just, they’re so close with each other and I’m so excited for all of them and excited for what’s to come with them as well.”

She noted, “All good, happy, exciting vibes from everyone.”

Dixie is playing coy about the rumors that she’s dating media personality Josh Richards. She commented, “I’m really enjoying my life right now and having a lot of fun with my friends and family.”

As for Dixie and Charli’s relationship, things are going to be “interesting” this season. Dixie explained, “I think we usually get along pretty well, so seeing us not on the best terms is kind of interesting. We’ve been on such good terms for such a long time, so us not being on the same page about a lot of things was difficult for us.”

Charli chimed in, “I think it’s nice to also kind of have those not so perfect sides… We’re sisters that are gonna live and work together. It’s inevitable, so I think that’s an interesting part of the season.”

Despite butting heads at times, they worked together on D’Amelio Footwear. Dixie shared, “We started this a pretty long time ago and this process has been in discussion for a very long time.”

The sisters are very involved, picking the “styles, colors, everything” for the shoes.

Could we ever see Dixie and Charlie collab on some music?

Dixie joked, “We cannot work on anything else together. I think we will kill each other.”

Charli agreed, saying, “We work together so often, it’s actually crazy.”

Dixie quipped, “I think a studio session with us together, it’d honestly be fun to watch.”

In business, the two don’t have major disagreements. Dixie explained, “We don’t have time to be arguing for long periods of time. We live together. We work together. Our lives would be miserable if we didn't get along.”