‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams & BF Christian Gold Engaged

Jennifer Williams, 34, and Christian Gold are getting married!

The “Basketball Wives” star announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her gorgeous pear-shaped ring. The bride-to-be wrote in the caption, "Future Mrs… 💎❤️."

She included the quote, "Don't be shocked when life starts to get good.”

Williams’ famous friends took to the comments to celebrate. Brittish Williams wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I can’t wait! Big diamonds 💎 #issawife” and Brandi Maxwell posted, “Love youuuu!!! I cant wait for the wedding 🥰🥰.”

Brooke Bailey added, “Yaaaassssssss …. Beautiful !!! ❤️🫶🏾 I can’t wait for the WEDDING 🔔.”

Christian shared the shot of the ring on his Instagram along with a video of the couple celebrating as Jessica flaunted the ring saying, “Bling bling, bitches is mad.”

He added on Instagram Stories, "Future wifey said, 'Baby the people that hide behind the keyboard and comment hateful s**t, you'll never meet them in real life.' We are great on this side 😇." He added, “Facts.”

Williams and Gold met in December and made it Instagram official in June as they celebrated his birthday. She posted a pic of the pair, writing, “Happy birthday to the one. This picture describes us, pure bliss. I pray God continues to bless you on this trip around the sun. Wishing you peace, love and many more blessings. I love you ❤️.”