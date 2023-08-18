Getty Images

“Dash Dolls” alum Khadijah Haqq, 40, and her NFL husband Bobby McCray are calling it quits after 13 years of marriage.

On Friday, Khadijah broke the sad news on Instagram. She wrote, “After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it's best we move forward separately.”

Writing that she has been “relying on prayer,” Haqq “did not come to the decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting.”

Khadijah ended her post, saying, “I’m so grateful for my incredible support team!”

The split comes just two years after the couple welcomed their daughter Kapri.

In January, Haqq and McCray celebrated their daughter’s 2nd birthday. She wrote, “I still can believe 2 years flew by. You are the sassiest, most charismatic, funny, loud, beautiful, and affectionate little girl I could've dreamed of calling my own."

Khadijah and Bobby share two other children, Celine, 9, and Christian, 12.

Bobby is also the father of Bobby III from a past relationship.