Clarence Avant, Godfather of Black Entertainment, Dead at 92

Getty Images

Clarence Avant, known as the “Godfather of Black Entertainment,” has died at the age of 92.

According to NPR, his family revealed that Avant died “gently at home in Los Angeles” Sunday.

Hours after his death, many big names took to social media to mourn the loss.

Reverend Jesse Jackson tweeted, “#ClarenceAvant, a legend in the music industry, was the go-to guy for many of us in the music industry including #BerryGordy of Motown, #AlBell of Stax Records, and a countless list of others. He helped promote their careers and expand their businesses.”

John Legend posted on Instagram, "Salute to the legend, the Godfather, Clarence Avant. You will see a lot of people in our industry showing this man gratitude, love and respect upon his passing and you may not know why. He was often behind the scenes discovering artists, making deals, leading companies, mentoring executives, supporting changemakers. He lived such a meaningful life with a gigantic impact on our culture."

Former President Bill Clinton wrote, “Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Clarence Avant, whose legendary career brought artists and their music to millions of people. He also used his success to open doors of opportunity to new generations of entrepreneurs and promoters. He was skillful, savvy, warm, and wise. It was impossible to spend time with him and not come away feeling more positive and wanting to follow his example. We just loved him.”

JAY-Z’s record label Roc Nation tweeted, “Clarence Avant isn’t just the ‘Godfather Of Black Music,’ he is our cultural Godfather. Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor and a champion, Clarence Avant is and always will be a giant among us.”

During his lifetime, Avant played a key role in nurturing noteworthy artists, including Michael Jackson and Diddy. He also worked with famous Black athletes like Jackie Robinson, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali.

Avant had an impact on politics, too, advising President George H.W. Bush, and fundraising for Jimmy Carter, Clinton, and Barack Obama.

In 2019, a Netflix documentary about Avant called “The Black Godfather” was released. In the doc, Obama said, “Clarence was the bridge from the time where there was no opportunity [for Black talent] to a time where doors began to open."

Avant’s death comes nearly two years after his wife Jacqueline was killed during a burglary at their Beverly Hills home.